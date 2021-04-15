Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.31 and a 12-month high of $306.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

