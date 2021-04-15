Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 22,775 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.23. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: LIBOR

