Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

IVOL opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

