Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

NYSE GE opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

