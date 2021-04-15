Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $400.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

