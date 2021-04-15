Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 875.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 3.69% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $33.77 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

