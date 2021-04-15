Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target stock opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $1,582,173. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.