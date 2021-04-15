Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 45.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

NYSE WM opened at $133.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $135.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.