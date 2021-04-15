Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.70 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $250.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

