Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

BAC opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

