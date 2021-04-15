Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,054. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

