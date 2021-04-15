Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.97 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,825 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.08 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,719 shares of company stock worth $7,878,053 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

