Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

TSLA opened at $732.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $702.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

