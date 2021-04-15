Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

NYSE:BLK opened at $801.07 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.00 and a 1 year high of $811.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $738.21 and a 200-day moving average of $697.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

