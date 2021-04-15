Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.08% of Athene worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

