Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 22,325 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

