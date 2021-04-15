Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 7,344 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $392.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

