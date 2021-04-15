Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 87,602 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

