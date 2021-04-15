Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 8,317 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

