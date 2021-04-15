Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 8,965 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

