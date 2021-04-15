Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 944 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

