Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.