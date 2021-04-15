GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.22. GoHealth shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 3,385 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,500 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $9,118,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

