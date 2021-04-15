Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 106.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 106.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $12,661.53 and approximately $6,237.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00271984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.00758528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,051.57 or 0.99727345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.07 or 0.00857387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

