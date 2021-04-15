GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0013 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $195,192.52 and approximately $37.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005902 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001214 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

