Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.59 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.02 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 129,660 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.