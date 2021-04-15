Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Cap Hits $642,687.69

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $642,687.69 and $12.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009392 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 254,351,136 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

