Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

