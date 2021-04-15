Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

