Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE GVA remained flat at $$39.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,420. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

