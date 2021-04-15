Graviocoin Price Up 34.2% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $5,766.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00453657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

