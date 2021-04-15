Gravity (GZRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $67.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Gravity has a market cap of $876,185.20 and $67.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00069055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00270695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.53 or 0.00747105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,057.92 or 0.99699495 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.16 or 0.00855613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.