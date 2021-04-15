GravityCoin Trading Up 3.9% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,844.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00271984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.00758528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,051.57 or 0.99727345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.07 or 0.00857387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,529,876 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

