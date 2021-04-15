Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Down to $56.43

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.43, but opened at $55.28. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 225 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $765.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.