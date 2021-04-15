Great Western Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,716 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17,763% compared to the typical daily volume of 32 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 307,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

