Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Green Dot worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,246,697. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

