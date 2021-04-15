Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.08

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.08 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.66). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,984,414 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74.
About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
