Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,828.34

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,828.34 ($23.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,283.87 ($29.84). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($29.72), with a volume of 148,433 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,178.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.36.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total transaction of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total value of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,562 shares of company stock worth $244,693,991.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

