Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $11.05 million and $97,095.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

