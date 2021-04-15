Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.72. 652,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

