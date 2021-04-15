Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
