Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

