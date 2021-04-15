Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of TV opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

