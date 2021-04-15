GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.23.

GSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE GSX opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 655,012 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

