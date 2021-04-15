Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Insider Paul Marciano Sells 30,000 Shares

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Marciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00.

NYSE:GES traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

