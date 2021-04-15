H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,406. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

