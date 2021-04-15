H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLUYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.