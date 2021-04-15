Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.84 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $75.84 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00747562 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,410.16 or 0.99953803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.00865051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,773,411 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.