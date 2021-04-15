HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Hits $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00275939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.00741771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,882.00 or 0.99609762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.38 or 0.00846498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.