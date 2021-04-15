Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,737 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,593 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

