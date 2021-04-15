Hammerson’s (HMSNF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HMSNF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.10.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

