Hammerson’s (HMSNF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HMSNF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

